On Elon Musk's 'Combat' Challenge To Putin, Russian Space Chief's Reply

Elon Musk had sent Starlink terminals to Ukraine to keep internet services running. (File)

A top Russian official has responded to tech billionaire Elon Musk's challenge to Russian President Vladimir Putin for a "single combat" to end the invasion of Ukraine, by quoting verses from Alexander Pushkin's The Tale of the Priest and of His Workman Balda.

"You, little devil, are still young," wrote Dmitry Rogozin, Director General of Russia's space programme Roscosmos, quoting Pushkin's poem. "You are weak to compete with me; it would only be a waste of time. Overtake my brother first," added Mr Rogozin.

Ты, бесенок, еще молоденек,

Со мною тягаться слабенек;

Это было б лишь времени трата.

Обгони-ка сперва моего брата.



А. С. Пушкин "Сказка о Попе и работнике его Балде" https://t.co/KuR328iH20 — РОГОЗИН (@Rogozin) March 14, 2022

Mr Musk had challenged President Putin to an one-on-one fight to stop the Ukraine war. "I hereby challenge Vladimir Putin to single combat. Stakes are Ukraine," he had tweeted.

I hereby challenge

Владимир Путин

to single combat



Stakes are Україна — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 14, 2022

While President Putin did not respond to Elon Musk's tweet, the Roscosmos official did.

But the SpaceX and Tesla CEO did not appear amused and he doubled down with a new offer to provoke the Russian president to fight him.

"I see you are a tough negotiator! Ok, you can have 10% more pay per view money," Mr Musk responded to Mr Rogozin's tweet. The tweet carried an image of a shirtless President Putin riding a bear and Elon Musk aiming a fire thrower at him.

I see you are a tough negotiator!



Ok, you can have 10% more pay per view money. pic.twitter.com/Nrbkz9IsTP — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 15, 2022

Elon Musk has been very forthcoming of his support for Ukraine. He has already sent Starlink terminals to the war-hit country to keep internet services running. But he has also said that he feared Russian forces could target Starlink satellites to disrupt internet communication in Ukraine.

Important warning: Starlink is the only non-Russian communications system still working in some parts of Ukraine, so probability of being targeted is high. Please use with caution. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 3, 2022

And this was not the first time the tech tycoon has mocked Russian officials. When Mr Rogozin had warned that sanctions imposed on Russia could destroy cooperation on the International Space Station (ISS) and asked who would save the ISS from an "uncontrolled deorbit" if Roscosmos were to pull out, Mr Musk had tweeted just with an image of SpaceX.

In the latest development on the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the Mayor of Kyiv announced that a 35-hour curfew will be imposed on the Ukrainian capital, starting on Tuesday night, in response to new Russian attacks.