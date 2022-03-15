Ukraine-Russia War Live Updates: Russia-Ukraine Talks To Continue As Attacks Intensify

Russian troops have edged closer to Kyiv

Russia and Ukraine conducted fresh talks on Monday in an effort to end Moscow's devastating war, despite deadly strikes on a Ukrainian television tower, the capital and a pro-Moscow separatist region.

Russian troops not only edged closer to Kyiv but kept up their siege of the southern port city of Mariupol, where officials said nearly 2,200 people have been killed. Russia's forces had earlier focused on eastern and southern areas of Ukraine -- home to more ethnic Russians -- but in recent days have moved to the country's centre.

The United Nations estimates almost 2.8 million people have fled Ukraine since Russian President Vladimir Putin launched the full-scale land and air assault on February 24, most of them to Poland, struggling to provide for the arrivals.

Here are the LIVE Updates on Ukraine-Russia War:

Get NDTV Updates Turn on notifications to receive alerts as this story develops.

Mar 15, 2022 07:38 (IST) UK Says Russia Could Launch Chemical Attack On Ukraine

Britain's Defence Ministry said in a tweet on Monday that Russia could be planning to use chemical or biological weapons in Ukraine in response to a staged fake attack on Russian troops.

It cited no evidence to support the assertion in what it called an intelligence update. US officials have made similar statements.