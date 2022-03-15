Satellite Images Show Fires Across Ukrainian City After Russian Attacks

Multispectral imagery view of fires burning in residential area in Mariupol. (high res: here)

As Russia and Ukraine hold talks to de-escalate the tension, a set of high-resolution satellite images were released by a private US company showing the latest developments in Russia's military aggression on its neighbour, said to be the biggest assault on a European state since World War Two.

Burning and heavily damaged apartment buildings, destroyed Port City shopping mall in Mariupol. (high res: here)

The latest satellite images by Maxar Technologies reveal additional damage throughout the southern Ukrainian city of Mariupol. Fires continue to burn across the city and many high-rise apartment buildings have been heavily damaged or destroyed in the Russian bombing.

Damaged hospital and nearby apartment buildings in Zhovteneyvi district. (high res: here)

Multiple homes and buildings were on fire and widespread damage was seen throughout the town of Moschun, northwest of Kyiv, latest satellite images show.

More than 160 civilian cars drive out of the besieged southeastern city along a humanitarian evacuation route, the city authorities say.

Overview of building damaged by Russian artillery near Primorskyi District, western Mariupol. (high res: here)

The successful evacuation comes after several failed attempts with Russian forces surrounding the port city on the Azov Sea.

Overview of building damage and fires burning near Moschun, near Kyiv. (high res: here)

Nearly 2,200 residents have been killed and heavy Russian bombardment has left 400,000 inhabitants with no running water or heating and food scarce, the authorities say.

More than 2.8 million people have fled the war in Ukraine, the UN's refugee agency says, describing the outflow as Europe's largest refugee exodus since World War II.

UNICEF says more than one million children had fled Ukraine in search of safety and protection.