The past business practices of German banking giant Deutsche Bank are under the scanner after international media outlets published reports based on millions of leaked emails and other documents. Christian Sewing took over as the bank's CEO in 2018 and is widely credited with turning around its fortunes. But he also kept secrets from shareholders and pushed for greater risks, according to Financial Times, which is a part of global investigation against the leading financial institution. The investigation reveals accounting tricks and sheds new light on the bank's relationships with disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein.

One of the most striking revelations concerns its Russian oligarch clients, which grew into a compliance headache for Deutsche Bank, as per the FT report.

Inside the bank, risk managers repeatedly warned that doing business with oligarchs close to Vladimir Putin could expose the lender to financial crime and reputational damage. Yet the warnings did little to change course. The money kept flowing, and the relationships endured.

The scale of the dilemma became particularly apparent in February 2022, when Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine, The New York Times reported. As Western governments moved swiftly to impose fresh financial sanctions on Moscow, Deutsche Bank employees scrambled to assess their exposure.

In an email exchange hours after the invasion began, an anti-financial crime specialist pointed out that the bank had a large Russian oligarch client base, along with customers holding investments in Russian companies. She asked colleagues which relationships could be terminated and which could not. She also raised the possibility of advising clients to withdraw their money while they still could.

The businessmen mentioned in the leaked documents include Russia's most powerful business figures, such as billionaires Oleg Deripaska and Viktor Vekselberg. Even as internal teams flagged the risks of handling their finances, the bank continued to do business with them.

Shares of the bank plunged by nearly six per cent after publication of the damning investigation.

The leaked documents include emails, internal investigations, board minutes, compliance records and employee chat logs dating back to the early 2010s.

Beyond Russia, the documents shed new light on the bank's relationships with disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein. They revealed that Deutsche Bank processed almost $600 million of suspicious payments linked to Epstein, far higher than previously known.

The amount covered payments to women, suspected misuse of charitable donations and transfers from wealthy individuals such as Apollo Global Management co-founder Leon Black and hedge fund billionaire Glenn Dubin, said FT. Dubin has denied any link to Epstein saying the sex offender was a "passive investor in Highbridge Capital Management, a hedge fund co-founded by Dubin".

Black's lawyers, meanwhile, said an independent investigation had found he had only paid Epstein for "tax and estate planning advice". They added that Black "had no awareness of the criminal activities".

The payments were made in 2019, the year Epstein died in prison.

Deutsche took on Epstein as a client in 2013, despite his 2008 conviction for soliciting prostitution from a minor. The management ignored repeated warnings and terminated the association in 2018, when Epstein's sexual abuse cases blew up.

The revelations come at a difficult time for Deutsche Bank. German authorities have raided its offices three times this year, while the lender remains under scrutiny over its past conduct.