Official Found Dead At Indian Mission In Bangladesh, Autopsy Awaited

An official posted at an Indian mission in Bangladesh has been found dead. The body of Naren Dhar, an Indian protocol officer, was recovered from the Indian Assistant High Commission in Chittagong this morning.

The body was subsequently sent to the morgue at Chittagong Medical College (CMC) Hospital for autopsy. The exact reason behind his death is not clear yet.

"Dhar was working as a protocol officer at the Indian Assistant High Commission. Upon receiving the news, police went to the scene and recovered his body at around 9:30 am, after which it was sent to the CMC Hospital morgue for autopsy," Assistant Commissioner of City Police Aminur Rashid has said.

Government sources said the High Commission is in touch with the official's family.

Police investigation is underway, and the autopsy report is awaited.