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Nvidia To Invest $3 Billion In Meta's Muse AI Models

Modeled on the open-source AI agent OpenClaw, Muse can access a user's email, calendar, payments, health, shopping and smart-home applications.

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Nvidia To Invest $3 Billion In Meta's Muse AI Models
Earlier in the day, Meta increased its equity offering to $97.5 billion.

Nvidia and Meta said on Tuesday they would deepen their partnership on the Muse AI assistant and related AI models, with Nvidia investing $3 billion in the Facebook parent's equity offering.

Here are some details:

Meta's Muse models and agents, which run on Nvidia infrastructure, will work more closely with the chipmaker to improve performance and reduce costs

Muse, known internally as Hatch, is central to CEO Mark Zuckerberg's plan to deliver "personal superintelligence" to the billions of people who use Meta's services daily

Modeled on the open-source AI agent OpenClaw, Muse can access a user's email, calendar, payments, health, shopping and smart-home applications, with users able to revoke access at any time

Earlier in the day, Meta increased its equity offering to $97.5 billion, the largest fundraising in its history, as it accelerates investment in AI infrastructure

The companies may also explore working together more on Nvidia's OpenShell framework, including using it to roll out software safely and using a tool called Sentry to monitor how AI agents behave.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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