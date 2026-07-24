"Not Enough Pain": Report Says Trump May Decide On "Massive" Iran Attack Soon

US President Donald Trump says he is seriously weighing a fresh round of military action against Iran, warning that any new operation could be even larger than the strikes carried out during Operation Epic Fury.

Speaking to Axios on Thursday, Trump said he has not yet made a final decision on it, but that such an attack would have consequences.

"I am considering a massive attack. Bigger than ever before. I am close to making a decision. We are all set for it," the president said.

Two US officials told the publication that no decision has been made and no new military orders have been issued. Trump did not give a deadline for his decision yet.

'They Haven't Received Enough Pain Yet'

Trump said Iran has shown interest in negotiations but insisted Tehran is not ready to strike a deal.

"They haven't received enough pain yet," he said.

Two regional sources familiar with mediation efforts told Axios that Iranian leaders have not accepted the latest proposal put before them.

"We are trying, but the Iranians are not being helpful," one of the sources said.

Israel Could Join But Trump Says US Doesn't Need It

Trump claimed Israel would quickly join any new military campaign if Washington asked.

"Israel would join in two minutes if I ask them to," he said.

At the same time, he stressed that the United States does not need Israeli support to launch an operation. Trump also acknowledged that Israeli participation would likely bring consequences, appearing to refer to possible Iranian retaliation against Israel.

Conflict Widens Beyond Iran

The latest remarks come after nearly two weeks of escalating military action. The US has stepped up attacks aimed at stopping Iranian assaults on commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz.

Iran, however, has shown little sign of backing down and has intensified its own operations in the region.

Meanwhile, Iran-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen have expanded the conflict by targeting Saudi vessels in the Red Sea, adding pressure to another key global shipping route and fuelling fresh concerns over energy supplies.

The widening crisis has already pushed oil prices above $100 a barrel, while fears of a broader regional war continue to grow.

Trump Warns Iran Over Houthi Attacks

In a separate post on Truth Social, Trump warned that any future Houthi attacks on ships in the Red Sea would be treated as Iran's responsibility.

Calling the Houthis an Iranian proxy, he wrote that if attacks continue, "the US will hold Iran responsible."

He added that "major military punishment will be inflicted upon Iran and, of course, the Houthis, themselves."

Trump also revealed that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is expected to travel to Washington next week to attend the wake of late Senator Lindsey Graham.

"Relations with Bibi are very good. I would meet with him if he is here," Trump said.