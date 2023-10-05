Norway's Jon Fosse Wins Nobel Literature Prize: 5 Facts About Him

Jon Fosse is one of the world's most performed playwrights

Norwegian playwright, novelist, and poet Jon Fosse on Thursday won the 2023 Nobel Prize in Literature for his “innovative plays and prose which give voice to the unsayable.” The Nobel Prize will be presented to him by King Carl XVI Gustaf during a formal event in Stockholm on December 10, which also marks the death anniversary of scientist Alfred Nobel.

Mr Fosse is known for his distinctive style of writing, characterised by sparse, lyrical language and a focus on human relationships, emotions, and existential themes. His works often delve into the depths of the human psyche and explore themes of solitude, loss, and the human condition.

5 facts about Jon Fosse:

– Personal Life - Jon Fosse was born on September 29, 1959, in Strandebarm, Norway. He currently lives in Hainburg an der Donau in Austria.

– Wide Range of Works - Jon Fosse is one of the world's most performed playwrights. His extensive body of work includes plays, novels, poetry, essays, and children's books. Some of Mr Fosse's plays are — ‘Someone is Going to Come,' ‘Nightsongs,' and ‘Death Variations.'

– International Acclaim - Mr Fosse's works have been translated into more than forty languages, contributing to his international recognition.

– Awards and Honors - Mr Fosse was awarded the International Ibsen Award in 2010, and the European Prize for Literature in 2014.

– Literary Themes and Influences - Mr Fosse's works often delve into themes of solitude, human vulnerability, existentialism, and the complexities of human relationships, reported Reuters.