Cambodia To Nominate Donald Trump For Nobel Peace Prize: What It Means

Cambodia will nominate US President Donald Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize, Deputy Prime Minister Sun Chanthol confirmed on Friday. The announcement follows Trump's reported intervention in ending recent border clashes between Cambodia and Thailand.

Trump's call last week reportedly broke a diplomatic deadlock, leading to a ceasefire brokered in Malaysia. "He deserves to be nominated," Sun Chanthol said, as per Reuters.

Cambodia joins Pakistan and Israel in backing Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize. In June, Pakistan credited his role in easing post-Pahalgam terror attack tensions with India. A day after Pakistan's announcement, Trump ordered airstrikes on Iran.

Last month, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu delivered a nomination letter to Trump during a meeting.

Earlier, in a Truth Social post, Trump wrote, "I won't get a Nobel Peace Prize for this... but the people know, and that's all that matters to me," referencing his role in multiple international peace efforts, including the Abraham Accords and de-escalations in Africa and the Middle East.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt last week called to "give him the Nobel Peace Prize." She said Trump brokered about one peace deal or ceasefire per month since January, citing conflicts including India-Pakistan and Cambodia-Thailand.

How The Nomination Works

The Nobel Prize is awarded through a confidential process. Only qualified individuals, such as lawmakers, professors, past laureates, and members of international organisations, can submit nominations by January 31.

The Norwegian Nobel Committee, a five-member body appointed by Norway's parliament, reviews all entries, consults experts, and prepares a shortlist. After thorough deliberation, the committee selects a winner by majority vote. The prize is announced in October and awarded on December 10, Alfred Nobel's death anniversary.

Self-nominations are not allowed.

Can A Country Nominate Trump For The Nobel Peace Prize?

A nation can effectively nominate someone like Donald Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize, but only through individuals authorised to do so under Nobel rules. Heads of state, members of national governments, and national assemblies are among those eligible to submit nominations for the Peace Prize. So, if a country's prime minister, president, or government official nominates Trump, it would be considered valid.

In 1939, a Swedish MP nominated Adolf Hitler, and the nomination was later withdrawn. The full list of nominees remains confidential for 50 years.

Presidents And Prime Ministers To Win The Nobel Peace Prize

Several presidents and prime ministers have won the Nobel Peace Prize for their roles in resolving conflicts and promoting peace. US Presidents Theodore Roosevelt (1906), Woodrow Wilson (1919), and Barack Obama (2009) were awarded for diplomacy and international cooperation.

Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev won in 1990 for helping end the Cold War.

In 1994, Israeli Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin, Shimon Peres, and Palestinian leader Yasser Arafat received the prize for the Oslo Accords.

Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed was honoured in 2019 for ending the conflict with Eritrea.