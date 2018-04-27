North Korea's Kim, South Korea's Moon Plant Tree For Peace At Border

The leaders of the two Koreas planted a pine tree on the heavily fortified border dividing their countries on Friday.

World | | Updated: April 27, 2018 14:12 IST
The leaders planted a pine tree as the afternoon session of their summit got under way (File)

SEOUL:  The leaders of the two Koreas planted a pine tree on the heavily fortified border dividing their countries on Friday as the afternoon session of their summit got under way.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and South Korean President Moon Jae-in shovelled soil on the roots of the tree and unveiled a stone marker which read, "Planting peace and prosperity" above the leaders' names and official titles.
© Thomson Reuters 2018


(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

