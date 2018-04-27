Kim Jong-Un And Moon Jae-In Discussed Denuclearisation And Permanent Peace On Peninsula

Kim Jong Un and Moon Jae-in discussed denuclearisation and inter-Korean ties at their summit (File)
Seoul, South Korea: North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and the South's President Moon Jae-in discussed denuclearisation and a permanent peace on the Korean peninsula at their summit Friday, Moon's spokesman said.
"The two leaders had a sincere and frank dialogue over the denuclearisation and the establishment of permanent peace of the Korean peninsula and development of inter-Korea ties," said Yoon Young-chan.
