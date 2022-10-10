3 Share Economics Nobel For 'Research On Banks, Financial Crises'

Nobel Economics prize to Ben Bernanke, Douglas Diamond and Philip Dybvig. (Representational)

The Nobel Economics Prize was on Monday awarded to a US trio for their contributions on explaining the role of banks in the economy.

Ben Bernanke, Douglas Diamond and Philip Dybvig were given the nod for having "significantly improved our understanding of the role of banks in the economy, particularly during financial crises, as well as how to regulate financial markets", the jury said.

