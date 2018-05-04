No Nobel Literature Prize This Year Amid Sexual Misconduct Allegations

The Nobel Academy plans to give the 2018 Nobel Literature Award next year, along with 2019 award

New Delhi: For the first time in almost 70 years, the Nobel Literature Prize will not be handed out this year, the Swedish Academy has said as it is rocked by turmoil over links to a man accused of rape and sexual assault.



The foundation said it will award the 2018 prize next year, along with 2019's prize.



"The Swedish Academy intends to decide on and announce the Nobel Prize in Literature for 2018 in parallel with the naming of the 2019 laureate," it said.



"The Nobel Foundation presumes that the Swedish Academy will now put all its efforts into the task of restoring its credibility as a prize-awarding institution and that the Academy will report the concrete actions that are undertaken. We also assume that all members of the Academy realise that both its extensive reform efforts and its future organisational structure must be characterised by greater openness towards the outside world," a statement by Carl-Henrik Heldin, Chairman of the Board of the Nobel Foundation, said.



