Nobel Chair Asks Venezuela's Maduro To 'Step Down'

The Nobel Peace Prize committee chairman urged Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro to accept his 2024 election defeat and resign, at Wednesday's award ceremony honouring the country's opposition leader Maria Corina Machado.

"Mr Maduro, accept the election results and step down," chairman Jorgen Watne Frydnes said in a speech. "Lay the foundation for a peaceful transition to democracy. Because that is the will of the Venezuelan people," he continued after being interrupted by applause.

Machado, who lives in hiding, was not present at the ceremony in Oslo, where her daughter accepted the Peace Prize on her behalf.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)