Trump Says Iran Will Work Like Venezuela. Here's How Different 2 Nations Are

On January 3, US forces hammered into a secure compound in Caracas before dawn and seized Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro. Fifty-seven days later, the United States and Israel struck Tehran, killing Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Both men led oil-rich nations. Both had spent years goading Trump. Both had been tracked by the CIA for months. That is where the similarity ends.

The Venezuela Model

After Maduro was taken, his vice president, Delcy Rodriguez, stepped forward and embraced Washington almost immediately. "I thank President Donald Trump for the kind willingness of his government to work together," Rodriguez posted on X shortly after her ally's downfall.

Trump has since hoped to repeat the Venezuela model in Iran. Speaking to the New York Times, he said, "What we did in Venezuela, I think, is … the perfect scenario." He has made no secret of wanting a direct hand in whatever comes next in Tehran. "I have to be involved in the appointment [of his successor], like with Delcy in Venezuela," he told Axios.

Iran Is No Venezuela

Before we even get to missiles and military power, here are the basics.

Venezuela covers roughly 340,000 square miles and has a population of around 28 million people. Iran is nearly twice the size at over 626,000 square miles, with a population of 91 million, more than three times that of Venezuela.

Economically, Iran ranks 34th in the world by GDP at $475 billion; Venezuela ranks 65th at $120 billion. Both countries have been battered by inflation. Iran has the fourth-highest inflation rate in the world. Venezuela holds the top spot.

In other words, Iran is not a small, struggling country. It is a large, populous nation with a functioning, if heavily sanctioned, economy and nearly 50 years of revolutionary history behind it.

Two Very Different Governments

Venezuela's transition into authoritarian rule was a short one, spanning roughly the last 25 years. Power was concentrated in the hands of a small, tight-knit group around Maduro.

If you know who the key players are and you have people on the inside, you can move fast. When US forces took Maduro out, Washington already knew who was next in line and already had a working relationship with her. The whole thing was over before most Venezuelans woke up.

But Iran is a theocracy built, brick by brick, over nearly 50 years, since the 1979 revolution that overthrew the US-backed Shah and brought religious clerics to power. It has a Supreme Leader, an elected president, a parliament, and the IRGC.

There Is No Delcy in Iran

When Maduro fell, Rodriguez was ready and willing. When Khamenei was killed, Tehran did not quietly wait for America's next instructions. It ruled out any talks, launched an attack, and made clear that the remaining leadership intended to fight.

Trump had hoped that ordinary Iranians would rise and do the rest themselves. "Let's see how you respond," he told the Iranian people on the day the operation began. The following day, he added, "The rest will be up to you." Nothing of that sort happened. A council convened and appointed Khamenei's son, Mojtaba Khamenei, as the new Supreme Leader, who was, very evidently, not Trump's choice.

Many of Iran's officials are ideologically committed to the Islamic Republic in a way that Maduro's inner circle simply was not. Decades of resistance to the United States have become central to the republic's identity. External pressure has historically strengthened hardliners there, not weakened them, and nationalism, even among those who oppose the government, tends to surge when a foreign power attacks.

Iran's Military Might

This is where the comparison really falls apart.

Iran fields around 610,000 active-duty personnel, including roughly 350,000 in the regular army and 190,000 in the IRGC. Venezuela maintains just over 100,000 active personnel, a force weakened by years of economic collapse. Iran is ranked 16th in global military power; Venezuela sits at 51st, with grounded aircraft and largely non-operational tanks.

Iran has one of the largest ballistic missile stockpiles in the Middle East. Its longest-range missiles can reportedly reach targets up to around 1,240 miles (2,000 km) away, covering the entire region and parts of Europe. It reportedly entered this conflict with roughly 2,000 medium-range ballistic missiles and between 6,000 and 8,000 short-range ones, and has already launched more than 500.

Its drone programme is another matter entirely. Iran sold over 8,000 drones to Russia between 2022 and 2024 alone. Within six days of this conflict beginning, it had already launched more than 2,000 low-cost drones at targets across the region. Each drone costs around $20,000 to build. Each missile fired to shoot one down costs around $4 million.

Venezuela had none of this, no missile programme, no drone industry, no nuclear ambitions.

Iran's Reach Extends Far Beyond Its Borders

Venezuela had no allies to call on when Maduro fell. Iran has spent decades building a network across the Middle East, Hezbollah in Lebanon, the Houthis in Yemen, and allied militias across Iraq, a collective known as the Axis of Resistance. Moments after Khamenei's death, Hezbollah began launching strikes against Israel.

Iran also holds a card Venezuela never did: the Strait of Hormuz, the narrow waterway through which almost 20 per cent of the world's oil passes every single day. Since the beginning of this war, Tehran has made clear it is not afraid to use that leverage.

Trump's Venezuela model was clean, fast, and cheap. What is unfolding in Iran is none of those things, and that is precisely why Iran is no Venezuela.