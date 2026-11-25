A former OpenAI employee accused of secretly recording dozens of meetings at the company's San Francisco offices has been granted bail by a US court, with a federal judge saying the government's case against him was limited to a single wiretapping charge and did not justify his imprisonment, according to US media.

Abdulrahman Alfozan, 35, a Saudi citizen and a permanent resident of the US, who worked at OpenAI, has been jailed since his arrest in October after staffers at OpenAI discovered an audio recording device, allegedly planted by him, behind a television in an executive conference room.

He has been charged with one count of illegally intercepting conversations and has pleaded not guilty. His trial is set to begin on January 20, though the defence plans to seek a delay.

Granting bail to Alfozan, Magistrate Judge Alex G Tse at US District Court for the Northern District of California in San Francisco said the government's case, limited to charges of intercepting oral communications, did not justify keeping Abdulrahman Alfozan in jail, the New York Times reported.

"There is no spy story that we are talking about right now," he said.

While the complaint against Alfozan does not allege spying activities, US Director of National Intelligence Jay Clayton has previously said the case has national security implications.

According to the NYT report, Alfozan will be freed on a $1 million bond, with the 35-year-old to pay $500,000 and the rest guaranteed by three long-term friends. He will have to wear a GPS ankle monitor, obey a curfew and stay within the Northern District of California.

He is expected to be released on Wednesday.

Tse had ruled on October 19 that there was "significant" risk that Alfozan would fail to appear in court and rejected his attorneys' request for release.

But last week, prosecutors said they were "not aware of any" evidence that Alfozan had committed espionage, stolen trade secrets or acted as an agent of a foreign government, according to the NYT.

At Tuesday's hearing, prosecutor Nick Parker said investigators had found 540 recordings on one of Alfozan's devices, dozens of which captured meetings at OpenAI.

"We certainly have found evidence that the defendant had trade-secret material on his computer," Parker said, according to the NYT.

Alfozan's lawyer David Rizk said after the hearing that he was "glad the court made the right decision in releasing him."

"I think that most or all of the government's concerns about this situation are going to prove illusory," he added.