"No Place In Iran That Israel Can't Reach": Netanyahu's Big Warning At UN

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warned Iran on Friday that it will strike if it is hit first and said his country can reach any part of the cleric-run state.

"I have a message for the tyrants of Tehran. If you strike us, we will strike you," Netanyahu told the UN General Assembly.

"There is no place in Iran that the long arm of Israel cannot reach, and that's true of the entire Middle East."

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)