No Lie Detector Tests For Finding Anonymous Op-Ed Author: White House

Donald Trump called the writer "gutless" and said the anonymous essay amounted to "treason". (File)

The White House has said that it was not considering lie detector tests to identify the senior official who wrote an anonymous New York Times op-ed depicting a "resistance" inside President Donald Trump's administration.

The statement, delivered by Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders in a briefing to reporters on Monday, contrasts with Vice President Mike Pence's offer on Sunday to submit to a polygraph as part of an effort to identify the writer, reports Politico news.

"The White House and the staff here are focused on doing our jobs," Sarah Sanders said.

On September 7, Trump urged Attorney General Jeff Sessions to help find the author of the op-ed, which described chaos in the White House and a "resistance" by Cabinet secretaries and others to thwart some of the President's impulsive actions.

Donald Trump has fumed publicly about the column since it was published on September 6, calling the writer "gutless" and saying the anonymous essay amounted to "treason".

White House officials are trying to determine the identity of the senior administration official who wrote the piece, a person who Trump said he believes is probably someone not "very high up".

Pence, a number of top Cabinet officials and other high-level appointees have all denied being the author.