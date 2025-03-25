Advertisement

"No Classified Material" Sent In Yemen Chat Leak To Journalist: White House

President Donald Trump's Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said in a post on X that "no 'war plans' were discussed" and "no classified material was sent to the thread."

Read Time: 1 min
Share
"No Classified Material" Sent In Yemen Chat Leak To Journalist: White House
US said that "no 'war plans' were discussed" and "no classified material sent to the thread."
Washington:

The White House insisted Tuesday that no classified material was sent on a chat between senior officials about strikes on Yemen that was accidentally shared with a journalist.

President Donald Trump's Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said in a post on X that "no 'war plans' were discussed" and "no classified material was sent to the thread."
 

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Show full article

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Yemen Chat Leak Case, White House, The Atlantic Journalist Chat Leak
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now