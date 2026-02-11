"No Information": Mexican President On US' Cartel Drone Incursion Claim

Mexico's president said Wednesday that her government was investigating the US shutdown of a border airport, which US officials linked to a Mexican cartel drone breach of US airspace.

President Claudia Sheinbaum added that she had "no information on the use of drones at the border."

A US official said US forces disabled the drones, forcing the brief closure of El Paso airport in Texas.

