"No Information": Mexican President On US' Cartel Drone Incursion Claim

President Claudia Sheinbaum added that she had "no information on the use of drones at the border."

A US official said US forces disabled the drones.
Mexico:

Mexico's president said Wednesday that her government was investigating the US shutdown of a border airport, which US officials linked to a Mexican cartel drone breach of US airspace.

President Claudia Sheinbaum added that she had "no information on the use of drones at the border."

A US official said US forces disabled the drones, forcing the brief closure of El Paso airport in Texas.

