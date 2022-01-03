Newborn, Covered In Blood-Soaked Paper, Found In Plane's Toilet Bin: Report

The suspected woman has been put under police surveillance at the hospital (File)

A newborn baby, covered in blood-soaked toilet paper, was found abandoned in the trash bin of a plane's washroom and rescued by officials who were on an inspection round, said media reports.

A 20-year-old woman from Madagascar, suspected of having given birth on the Air Mauritius plane, which landed at Sir Seewoosagur Ramgoolam International Airport on January 1, was arrested, reported the BBC.

The baby is said to be doing well, the news report said.

Airport officers spotted the child when they screened the plane for a routine customs check, reported Cities Newsroom.

They noticed that there was blood-stained toilet paper, and rushed the baby to a public hospital for treatment, it said.

The suspected mother, who initially denied the boy was hers, was made to undergo a medical examination which confirmed that she had just given birth, the BBC said in its report.

The woman has been put under police surveillance at the hospital, it said.