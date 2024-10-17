Gurugram Woman Abandons Newborn Daughter In Hospital, Case Filed: Cops

The girl had no injuries and her condition was fine, the police said. (Representational)

A woman allegedly abandoned her newborn daughter in the laboratory of a hospital, police said on Wednesday.

On the complaint of the medical officer of the hospital Dr Devender Yadav, an FIR has been lodged against the unknown woman, they added.

Mr Yadav in his complaint said he was on duty at the hospital on Tuesday evening when he spotted a baby girl in the laboratory area.

The child is a newborn who is one to three days old, and was abandoned by her mother, according to the doctor.

The girl had no injuries and her condition was fine. She was shifted to the NICU ward of the hospital for better care, he added.

Following the complaint, an FIR was registered against the unknown woman at sector 10 A police station on Wednesday, a senior police officer said, adding that efforts are on to find the accused.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)