"She Was Screaming": US Man Shoots Girlfriend, Then Kills Himself

A New York man opened fire on his girlfriend before turning the gun on himself Tuesday morning. The horrific incident occurred on Jefferson Avenue near Knickerbocker Avenue in Bushwick at around 7:30 am.

The 41-year-old man pointed the gun at his 32-year-old girlfriend, who was screaming, before shooting her in the head outside his home. He then shot himself twice before collapsing motionless on the sidewalk, The NY Post reported.

A witness, who had known the alleged shooter for decades, saw the woman running and screaming during the incident. He said the victim tried to escape, but he shot her. "She just dropped. Then he shot himself. I still can't believe it. He lives there," the witness added.

He added that nobody ever thought the man, who had his share of troubles, was capable of such an act.

About the woman, the witness acknowledged they were together but admitted not knowing her well or how long they had been in a relationship.

Both the man and the woman were rushed to Woodhull Medical Center and Wyckoff Heights Medical Center respectively. They succumbed to their injuries.

According to reports, the gunman had nine past arrests. Most recently, on January 22, he was arrested for allegedly sending sexual images of himself and another woman he was dating to the victim's daughter.

He faced charges of aggravated harassment, drug-related rape, and public display of sexual material.

The woman was also previously detained for violating parole after serving a sentence for criminal possession of a controlled substance.

In March 2024, an SUV driver struck his girlfriend on a sidewalk in New Orleans, US. Anthony Cooper, 31, rammed 21-year-old Anastasia Rayborn with his Ford Edge SUV after the couple had a heated argument.

Cooper was charged with hitting the gas "at a high rate of speed... hitting Ms Rayborn and slamming her through the wall" of a house, according to court documents.