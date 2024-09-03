New York Governor's Former Aide Charged With Acting As Chinese Agent

Linda Sun had served as the deputy chief of staff to New York Governor Kathy Hochul for a year. (File)

A former aide to New York Governor Kathy Hochul has been arrested today and charged with acting as an undisclosed agent of China, federal prosecutors in Brooklyn said.

Linda Sun had served as the deputy chief of staff to Ms Hochul for a year. The 41-year-old has also been accused of visa fraud, alien smuggling and money laundering conspiracy.

It is alleged that while working in the state government, Ms Sun blocked Taiwanese government's representatives from meeting officials and sought to organise a high-level New York state official's visit to China.

"In return for these and other actions, Ms Sun received substantial economic and other benefits from representatives of the People's Republic of China (PRC) government and the Chinese Communist Party," the US Attorney's Office said in a press release.

Her husband Chris Hu has also been arrested. The prosecutors said the Chinese government facilitated millions of dollars in transactions for Mr Hu, who carried out business activities in China.

Ms Sun also received several gifts, including Nanjing-style salted ducks prepared by a Chinese government official's chef, prosecutors added.

Ms Sun and Mr Hu laundered the proceeds of their scheme to purchase a $4.1 million property in New York, a $2.1 million condominium in Hawaii and various luxury automobiles, including a 2024 Ferrari, the US Attorney's Office said.