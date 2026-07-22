Who Is Mykhailo Drapaty? All About Ukraine's New Army Chief

Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky has announced Mykhailo Drapaty as the country's new commander-in-chief, following a political crisis triggered by Zelensky's surprise ousting of a young modernising defence minister.

The 43-year-old Drapaty replaces Oleksandr Syrsky, 60, an accomplished military strategist who was long criticised for Soviet-style practices and not caring about human losses.

Here is what we know about Drapaty.

Fighting Russian Separatists

Drapaty is a career military officer trained exclusively inside Ukraine's independent, post-Soviet system.

He began as a lieutenant and rose through the ranks, shooting to nationwide fame during the war with Russia-backed separatists in 2014.

In a video which went viral, he commanded an infantry vehicle as it smashed through a makeshift barricade set up by pro-Moscow forces in the southern city of Mariupol.

Recalling the incident in an interview with Ukrainian media, Drapaty said his driver asked: "Major, there are barricades ahead. What do we do?"

"I said, 'Dima, step on the gas'".

The vehicle, with the blue-and-yellow Ukrainian flag affixed to its top, then smashes through the tyre-and-barricade wall, leaping into the air and speeding on.

During the fight with Moscow-backed rebels, Drapaty is also credited with re-capturing several settlements from Russian control and then saving his unit from being encircled.

Drapaty has a wife and kids, Ukrainian media reported.

Backing Army 'Transformation'

Drapaty is seen as a consensus candidate and popular choice.

He enjoys a good reputation within the military, and protesters calling for his predecessor's removal often chanted his name as their preferred replacement.

Despite being well-known, he has kept a low profile and only rarely given interviews -- in contrast with many other Ukrainian commanders.

After a string of Russian attacks on Ukrainian training grounds, he resigned from his position as ground forces commander in June 2025 -- a move that set him apart as commander willing to take responsibility for mistakes.

"If we fail to draw conclusions, to change our attitude toward service, to acknowledge our mistakes, we are doomed," he said at the time.

"That episode illustrates his decisiveness and strong ethical standards," political commentator Volodymyr Fesenko told AFP on Wednesday.

Drapaty was immediately moved to become head of Ukraine's joint forces command, from where he pushed for reforms inside the system.

After the dismissal of moderniser Fedorov last week, he said the "transformation" of the army must continue.

"When the right decision has to be implemented in spite of the system, rather than because of it, it means that the system itself needs to change," he said in a rare public intervention.

"The army needs new rules," he added.

Hailed As 'Fresh Air'

His nomination was hailed by many inside and outside the army.

The appointment is "wonderful news", said Sergiy Prytula, the head of one of Ukraine's biggest charities supporting the military.

"This is a breath of fresh air and a new hope in the struggle of free people for freedom and justice," the ousted defence minister Fedorov, an ally, said on social media.

In Moscow, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the change would not impact the course of the war.

"I don't think this will lead to any changes on the front lines," he told reporters, adding that Moscow intends to continue pressing on with its almost four-and-a-half-year offensive.

Facing A 'Very Difficult Time'

Despite Ukraine being in one of its best positions on the front line in months, Drapaty faces serious challenges.

The army has been blighted by several scandals -- particularly over an unpopular mobilisation drive, the treatment of conscripts and reports of widespread absenteeism and equipment shortages in some units.

"The new Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine will have a very difficult time. Much harder than he imagines," former army chief Valery Zaluzhny -- removed in 2024 -- said.

The public row over the last week has exposed hidden divisions within Ukraine's military and political leadership.

His appointment, seen as an attempt to bridge the divide, carries heavy expectations.

"Appointments made against a backdrop of social turmoil always come with many pitfalls," said Prytula, adding that Drapaty now faces "inflated expectations".

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)