New E-Gate Terminal At India-Bhutan Border To Allow Biometric Clearance

Bhutan's new gateway, the Gelephu Mindfulness City (GMC), has opened its new Immigration Terminal that introduces automated e-gates that let eligible Bhutanese and Indian nationals clear immigration using biometric verification when using the land border between Bhutan and India at Gelephu.

Governor of GMC, Dasho Dr Lotay Tshering, inaugurated the terminal at a ceremony attended by officials and guests. The terminal is part of the infrastructure being put in place as GMC develops. It will support the growing number of people moving between Gelephu and India.

Speaking at the ceremony, the Governor said: "The terminal is not merely a physical structure. It will play an important role in maintaining records of cross-border movements and strengthening security. It will also help us better monitor the movement of people across the border."

The terminal is part of the infrastructure being put in place as GMC develops

Photo Credit: Image posted on Instagram by @gmcbhutan

According to the Governor, Dasho Dr Lotay Tshering, a nominal service fee will be introduced. "We understand that the introduction of a fee may not be welcomed by everyone. However, maintaining quality facilities and delivering efficient services require resources. We therefore seek the public's understanding, cooperation and support as we work towards providing better services and facilities for everyone," said the Governor.

India is also constructing railway links to support new connectivity projects between India and Bhutan, underlining the shared commitment of the two countries to strengthen regional connectivity, sustainability and economic cooperation. To expedite implementation, the Kokrajhar - Gelephu line has been declared a Special Railway Project, enabling fast-tracked clearances and land acquisition. On the financial side, the Ministry of Railways will bear investments for works on the Indian side, while the Government of India, through the Ministry of External Affairs, will support the Bhutanese portion as part of Bhutan's 13th Five-Year Plan. This model ensures that the maximum share of infrastructure lies on the Indian side, while extending full support to Bhutan's development needs.

Two major links have been identified under the plan: the 69 km Kokrajhar - Gelephu line, connecting Assam with Bhutan's Gelephu, and the 20 km Banarhat - Samtse line, linking West Bengal with Bhutan. Together, these projects estimated at Rs. 4,033 crores will provide a significant boost to trade, tourism and people-to-people exchanges.

The terminal at Gelephu Mindfullness City currently serves Bhutanese and Indian nationals, subject to applicable entry requirements. Facilities for third-country nationals will be introduced at a later stage, in coordination with the relevant offices of the Government of India.

The e-gates check a traveller's identity against their registered biometric information. Eligible travellers can complete clearance without routine manual processing. The system is designed to shorten waiting times and make crossings more predictable, and full immigration controls remain in place. Travellers who have not registered their biometrics will continue to be processed at staffed counters.

Gelephu Mindfulness City, a special administrative region (SAR), is now widely accepted as a unique interpretation of 21st century urban life by His Majesty Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck, King of Bhutan. Two years after it was announced, the city is growing at a phenomenal pace, with a world-class international airport being constructed, monumental spiritual establishments taking shape, and international investors starting work on major global ventures.

On February 21, 2026, His Majesty The King announced the Royal initiative to build 108 Jangchub Chorten (stupas of enlightenment). The King described it as an ambitious undertaking that demands courage, unity, and deep commitment. "We must do it to prove to ourselves that, as we face the challenges ahead, there is no limit to what we can achieve when we stand together," King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck said.

As a sacred gesture of peace, Project 108 is a Royal initiative to complete 108 Jangchub Chortens in one coordinated day in Gelephu Mindfulness City, Bhutan. Each chorten will stand 15 metres tall. The full line will be positioned 108 metres apart, in a single file along the Mau chhu River. Not a cluster of monuments, but a procession. On November 1, the 15-metre external structures of all 108 chortens will be completed together, following extensive advance preparation.