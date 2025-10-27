New Butterfly Species 'Iryna's Azure' Named After Murdered Ukrainian Refugee

A new species of butterfly has been named in honour of Iryna Zarutska, a Ukrainian refugee who was stabbed to death on a train in Charlotte, North Carolina, earlier this year. The small, light-blue insect, native to South Carolina, has been officially named "Iryna's Azure" by researchers from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

The name, which is linked to peace, harmony, and tranquility, comes from the Greek goddess of peace.

Broods from the species have been found in Georgia, northern Florida, and Mississippi, and specimens were gathered from Aiken County, South Carolina, for the study. Celastrina iryna, which flies mostly in April, was found in South Carolina's Barnwell, Dorchester, Jasper, and Orangeburg counties.

According to Harry Pavulaan, president and director of the International Lepidoptera Survey, Iryna's Azure belongs to the genus Celastrina, found in the southeastern US, and features a soft light-blue wing colouring often seen in the so-called "azure" butterflies.

He said he had already come up with a name for the insect before Zarutska was killed. The butterfly was initially found in 1985 by another researcher, but he never gave it an official name.

Although the species has been studied for several years, including research conducted in South Carolina as early as 2018, the documentation to properly characterise it was accelerated following Zarutska's death.

Pavulaan added that he was "driven to tears" upon learning of Zarutska's death and made the decision to publish his study article, naming the butterfly after the 23-year-old. He claimed that Zarutska's mother responded to the tribute in a letter, calling it "heartfelt," The Independent reported.

Zarutska, aged 23, fled war-torn Ukraine with her family in 2022 and arrived in the United States to begin a new life. She was stabbed by a fellow traveller while riding the light rail in Charlotte on the evening of August 22. The suspect, Decarlos Brown Jr, 34, has been arrested on federal charges of violence against a railway carrier and a mass transit system that resulted in death, and is eligible to receive the death penalty.

Zarutska's family expressed their "hope for swift justice" and welcomed the indictment.