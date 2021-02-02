Nepal PM Oli Calls Constitutional Council Meeting Amid Political Crisis

KP Sharma Oli has called for a meeting of the Constitutional Council on Wednesday at 11 am.

Amid the ongoing political crisis in Nepal, Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli has called for a meeting of the Constitutional Council on Wednesday at 11 am.

The meeting comes after students protesting against the dissolution of Parliament clashed with police near the Federal Parliament of Nepal in Kathmandu on Monday.

The students affiliated to Nepal Communist Party (NCP) had scuffled with police as they attempted to organise a flash mob in front of Parliament in Kathmandu.

Prior to this, three former Nepali Prime Ministers, Pushpa Kamal Dahal, Madhav Kumar Nepal and Jhalanath Khanal on Sunday participated in a sit-in-protest at Maitighar of Kathmandu against the dissolution of Parliament.

Dahal and Madhav Kumar Nepal have also served as Chairman of NCP which practically has split after now caretaker PM Oli dissolved the Parliament on December 20 last year.

Nepal President Bidya Devi Bhandari dissolved the Lower House on Oli's recommendation on December 20. After dissolving the Parliament, the PM also proposed elections on April 30 and May 10, 2021.

"We will continue our protests and demonstrations till the time, the House of Representatives is reinstated. We will continue this fight till eternity- we will organise sit-in-protests, mass rallies, mass meetings, public meetings, this is an expression of public opinion, their votes and it would continue," Jhalanath Khanal, former Nepali PM had told ANI.