Plane With 80 On Board Skids Off Runway At Nepal's Airport, No Casualties

The aircraft had reported some technical glitch while taking off at the taxiway. (Representational)

An aircraft of Nepal's domestic carrier with 80 people on board skidded off the runway this morning.

No casualties have been reported, airport authorities confirmed.

The aircraft of Nepal's National carrier Shree Airlines skidded off the taxiway of Tribhuwan International Airport around 10.30 AM (local time) as it was taking off for Nepalgunj.

"All the people on board were evacuated immediately after the incident. The aircraft with call sign 9N-ANH reported some technical glitch while taking off at the taxiway," Renji Sherpa, spokesperson at the TIA, said.

"The aircraft will be taken away for technical inspection and it will be back on the air once the CAAN (Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal) gives green signal," Renji Sherpa added.

According to the official, the left wheel of the aircraft has been grounded in the grassland beside the runway. Despite the incident, the airport is still operational.

