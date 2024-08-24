Nepal Bus Accident: Air Force Plane To Bring Back Bodies Of 24 Indians

At least 24 Indians among 27 tourists killed in a road accident in Nepal on Friday.

A special Indian Air Force plane has been arranged to bring the bodies of 24 tourists, who were killed in a road accident in Nepal, to Nashik.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, who oversees the disaster relief and rehabilitation department, spoke with Union Home Minister Amit Shah and other senior central officials on Friday regarding the repatriation of bodies of 24 Indians among 27 tourists killed in a road accident in Nepal.

According to the Chief Minister's Office, Amit Shah assured CM Shinde of the full cooperation from the central government.

In response to the Chief Minister's request, a special Indian Air Force plane has been arranged to bring the bodies of 24 tourists to Nashik. The deceased hailed from Maharashtra's Jalgaon district. The flight will reach Nashik on Saturday and the bodies will then be handed over to their families.

According to officials, the bodies have been kept at Aabukhaireni Village Council and the identification of bodies is underway. The bus was en route to Kathmandu from Pokhara when it met with the accident.

As many as 27 tourists were killed after a bus carrying around 43 passengers mostly Indian tourists, veered off the road into the Marsyangdi River at Ainapahara in Nepal's Tanahun District.

Chief Minister requested Union Home Minister Amit Shah to expedite the repatriation. The central government has appointed a special officer for coordination.

CM Shinde earlier offered condolences over the deaths and conveyed his sympathies to the bereaved families.

CM Shinde took to X and wrote, "The news of a tragic accident of a bus, carrying pilgrims from India, including Maharashtra's Jalgaon in Nepal, is deeply saddening. Unfortunately, some devotees have lost their lives, while others have been seriously injured. The state government, in coordination with the Nepal Embassy and the Uttar Pradesh government, is ensuring that the injured receive prompt medical attention. Efforts are also underway to bring the bodies of the deceased back to Maharashtra. The state government is deeply concerned for the victims and their families and stands in solidarity with them during this difficult time."

महाराष्ट्राच्या जळगाव जिल्ह्यातील प्रवासी यात्रेकरूंच्या बसला उत्तर प्रदेशातून नेपाळकडे जाताना झालेल्या अपघाताचे वृत्त अत्यंत दुःखद आहे. या दुर्दैवी अपघातात काही भाविकांचा मृत्यू झाला असून काही भाविक गंभीर जखमी असल्याची माहिती मिळाली आहे. नेपाळ दूतावास व उत्तर प्रदेश सरकारच्या… — Eknath Shinde - एकनाथ शिंदे (@mieknathshinde) August 23, 2024

As per the CMO, the Chief Minister has been in constant touch with officials from the state's Relief and Rehabilitation Department as well as central officials to stay updated on the ongoing relief efforts in Nepal.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)