"He Represents The Essence Of Humanity": BAPS Monk On flydubai Hero Smit Machchhar

BAPS monk Brahmavihari Swami praised Indian pilot Smit Machchhar for his actions during an alleged hijack attempt aboard a flydubai flight. Speaking at the NDTV World Summit, Brahmavihari Swami said he gets goosebumps whenever he hears the pilot's name.
He further thanked Machchhar for helping protect passengers and said his actions reflected the importance of humanity in the face of terrorism. “Every time somebody mentions his name, I literally get goosebumps,” he said. He added that Machchhar's actions had saved lives and could have triggered strong reactions from countries if it had taken a more serious turn.
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Speaking to NDTV's Aditya Raj Kaul, he said, “It's not just saving so many lives, I think he saved a world war. Had something like this had happened, countries would have gone berserk.”
Brahmavihari Swami is a senior monk and spokesperson of the Bochasanwasi Akshar Purushottam Swaminarayan Sanstha (BAPS), a Hindu spiritual organisation with a worldwide presence. He also heads the BAPS Hindu Mandir in Abu Dhabi.
He further said prayers had been held for the pilot and expressed pride in his response during the incident. He also said he hoped to welcome Machchhar to the temple once he was able to visit, adding that a special ceremony would be organised for him and his family.
#NDTVWorldSummit2026 | "Captain Smit Machchhar represents the essence of humanity": Brahmavihari Swamiji, International Spokesperson of BAPS and Head of BAPS Hindu Mandir in Abu Dhabi, to @AdityaRajKaul https://t.co/vvd4mU2Vp8— NDTV (@ndtv) October 23, 2026
“So I really say thank you Smith Machar, I just recently met your friend who is also a Fly Dubai pilot. He came to the Mandir to say prayers for you. And the moment you are free and able to come, we'll hold a special ceremony for you and your family and all your loved ones,” he added.
Brahmavihari Swami thanked the pilot for what he described as an act of humanity, saying, “You represent the very essence of humanity.” He also drew a distinction between terrorism and humanity, describing terrorism as “an aberration of humanity.”
Netanyahu Invites Indian Pilot On Israel's Independence Day
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has also invited Machchhar to participate in Israel's Independence Day celebrations.
In a post on X, Netanyahu said he had spoken with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and extended the invitation. "I spoke with my friend, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and invited him to light the torch alongside a brave Indian pilot on Israel's Independence Day," he wrote.
मैंने अपने मित्र, भारत के प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी से बात की और उन्हें इज़राइल के स्वतंत्रता दिवस पर वीर भारतीय पायलट के साथ मशाल प्रज्वलित करने के लिए आमंत्रित किया। मोदी ने निमंत्रण के लिए मुझे धन्यवाद दिया और कहा कि ज़मीन पर और हवा में, भारत और इज़राइल आतंकवाद के ख़िलाफ़ मिलकर लड़ रहे हैं। उन्होंने हमारे बीच के मज़बूत और वर्षों पुराने संबंधों की भी सराहना की। ????????????????— Benjamin Netanyahu - בנימין נתניהו (@netanyahu) October 22, 2026
Earlier this month, Israeli President Isaac Herzog invited Machchhar to Israel to receive the Presidential Award for Civilian Heroism.
What Happened Aboard the flydubai Flight?
Machchhar was seriously injured during an incident involving his co-pilot aboard flydubai flight FZ1073, which was travelling from Dubai to Tel Aviv on September 30. The aircraft was carrying 174 passengers when the alleged attack took place inside the cockpit.
Despite his injuries, Machchhar managed to open the cockpit door, allowing passengers and crew members to overpower the co-pilot and prevent a possible hijacking. The aircraft made an emergency landing in Saudi Arabia, and the passengers later reached Israel safely. Machchhar is reportedly undergoing treatment at a hospital in the United Arab Emirates.
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