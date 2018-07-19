Nawaz Sharif, Daughter Likely To Be Shifted To A Rest House From Jail

Sources say arrangements have been made to move the father-daughter duo to a rest house.

Former Pakistan prime minister Nawaz Sharif and his daughter Maryam Nawaz are likely to be shifted from Adiala jail in Rawalpindi to the rest house of Sihala Police Training College in Islamabad.

Geo TV quoted sources as saying that all arrangements have been made to move the father-daughter duo to Sihala rest house. The Islamabad chief commissioner had earlier declared the rest house as a sub-jail to keep them.

On July 6, Mr Sharif and Ms Maryam were convicted in the Avenfield reference case by the Accountability Court.

While Mr Sharif was given ten years of imprisonment and slapped with a fine of eight million pounds, Ms Maryam was awarded eight years in jail and fined two million pounds. Mr Nawaz's son-in-law Captain (Retired) Muhammad Safdar was given a one-year sentence without any fine.

Upon their arrival at Lahore, the father-daughter duo was taken to Islamabad by a special chartered flight, from where they were taken to Adiala jail in Rawalpindi.

The two were in London for a month to be with Mr Sharif's ailing wife, Kulsoom Nawaz, who is undergoing cancer treatment.

On Tuesday, the Islamabad High Court had cancelled the bail requests of Sharif, Maryam and Safdar in connection to the Avenfield properties case.

A two-judge division bench comprising Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb and Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kyani had issued a notice to the National Accountability Bureau to submit a response on appeals filed by the Sharif family.

The bench rejected the appeal to grant bail to Mr Sharif, Ms Maryam and Mr Safdar, and directed the National Accountability Bureau to submit its reply to the application seeking to suspend their conviction, ARY News reported.

It also requested the authorities to present a complete record of the Avenfield judgment in the next hearing.