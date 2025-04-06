Navy Provides Urgent Medical Aid To Pakistani Crew On Fishing Vessel Near Oman

An Indian Navy warship operating in the Central Arabian Sea provided urgent critical medical assistance to a Pakistani crew member on a fishing vessel off the Oman coast, the Navy said on Sunday.

INS Trikand, a mission-deployed stealth frigate of the Indian Navy, on Friday intercepted a distress call from an Iranian dhow Al Omeedi, operating approximately 350 nautical miles east of the Oman coast.

The Navy, in a release, said upon investigation, it was found that a crew member of the vessel had sustained severe injuries to his fingers while working on the engine and was in critical condition and that he had been transferred to another dhow, FV Abdul Rehman Hanzia, which was en route to Iran.

"Trikand immediately altered her course to provide medical assistance to the injured crew member. The crew of FV Abdul Rehman Hanzia consisted of 11 Pakistani (nine Baloch and two Sindhi) and five Iranian personnel. The injured Pakistani (Baloch) national had suffered multiple fractures and severe hand injuries, resulting in heavy blood loss," the Navy said.

The medical officer of INS Trikand, along with a team comprising MARCOS (Marine Commandos) and the ship's boarding team, boarded the vessel to administer aid, it said.

After administering local anaesthesia, the ship's medical team performed suturing and splinting on the injured fingers, and the surgical procedure, which lasted for over three hours, was completed, it said, Bleeding was controlled in time, thereby preventing potential permanent loss of the injured fingers due to gangrene, the Navy said.

"Additionally, medical supplies, including antibiotics, were provided to the vessel to ensure the crew's well-being until they reached Iran. The entire crew expressed their deep gratitude to the Indian Navy for the timely assistance in saving their crewmate's life," the Navy said.

