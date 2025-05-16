Advertisement

NATO Members Will Agree To 5% Defence Spending Over Next Decade: Marco Rubio

Trump cut defence funding to NATO during the latter part of his first term and has often complained that the US is paying more than its fair share.

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
NATO Members Will Agree To 5% Defence Spending Over Next Decade: Marco Rubio
Mr Rubio exhibited confidence in consensus over defence spending.
Washington:

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on Thursday that all NATO members will have agreed on a goal of spending the equivalent to 5% of GDP on defence over the next decade by the 2025 NATO Summit in June.

He made the comments while appearing on Fox News' "Hannity."

US President Donald Trump cut defence funding to NATO during the latter part of his first term in 2017-21, and has frequently complained that the US is paying more than its fair share.

"I can tell you that we are headed for a summit in six weeks, in which virtually every member of NATO will be at or above 2% but more importantly, many of them will be over 4% and all will have agreed on the goal of reaching 5% over the next decade," said Mr Rubio.

German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul said this week that Berlin backed a demand by Trump for members of the defence alliance to increase defence spending to 5% of gross domestic product (GDP).

Germany in January said it met NATO's target of spending 2% of its GDP on defence in 2024.

The 2025 NATO Summit will be held in the Netherlands from June 24-25.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Show full article

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Marco Rubio, Defence Spending, NATO Summit
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com