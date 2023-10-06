Narges Mohammadi's Nobel Win 'Historic' For Iran's Freedom Struggle, Says Family

Narges Mohammadi has spent much of the last two decades in-and-out of jail.

The Nobel Peace Prize awarded to jailed Iranian rights campaigner Narges Mohammadi is a "historic and profound moment for Iran's fight for freedom," her family said, while regretting she could not share this "extraordinary moment".

Her family said on her official Instagram page, which they maintain while she is behind bars, that the honour belongs to all Iranians, "especially the courageous women and girls of Iran who have captivated the world with their bravery in fighting for freedom and equality".

"This prestigious recognition serves as an enduring testament to the Narges Mohammadi's tireless civic and peaceful work in bringing change and freedom to Iran," the family said.

Mohammadi, now held in Tehran's Evin prison, had even from jail supported the protests that erupted in September last year following the custody death of Mahsa Amini who had been arrested for allegedly violating the dress rules for women.

A longstanding campaigner against the death penalty and the obligatory hijab in Iran, Mohammadi has spent much of the last two decades in-and-out of jail and has most recently been incarcerated since November 2021.

"Regrettably, Narges is not with us to share this extraordinary moment.

"We cannot witness her joyous reaction to this remarkable and splendid news due to her unjust imprisonment," the family said.

But it added: "As Narges always says: Victory is not easy, but it's certain."

