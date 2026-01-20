"My Parents Controlled Me": David, Victoria Beckham's Son Makes Family Feud Public

Brooklyn Peltz Beckham, the eldest son of legendary footballer David Beckham and designer Victoria Beckham, has accused his parents of "trying endlessly to ruin" his relationship with wife Nicola Peltz Beckham and placing "lies" in the name of publicity. In a six-shocking-page social media post, Brooklyn said he does not want to reconcile with his family, for whom he claimed "Brand Beckham" comes above all.

"I have been silent for years and have made every attempt to keep these matters private. Unfortunately, my parents and their team have continued to go to the press, leaving me with no choice but to speak for myself and tell the truth about only some of the lies that have been printed," he wrote in his Instagram Stories post.

"I do not want to reconcile with my family. I'm not being controlled, I'm standing up for myself for the first time in my life."

Brooklyn went on to accuse his parents of controlling "narratives in the press about our family" and doing "performative social media posts".

"Recently, I have seen with my own eyes the lengths that they'll go through to place countless lies in the media, mostly at the expense of innocent people, to preserve their own facade," he said.

He noted that on several occasions, his family attempted to sabotage his relationship with his wife, including during his 2022 wedding and at his father's 50th birthday bash last year. He claimed his family "values public promotion and endorsements above all else ... Brand Beckham comes first."

"Family 'love' is decided by how much you post on social media, or how quickly you drop everything to show up and pose for a family photo," he said.

Addressing rumours about his wedding to Nicola Peltz, he said, "My parents have been trying endlessly to ruin my relationship since before my wedding, and it hasn't stopped. My mum cancelled making Nicola's dress in the eleventh hour despite how excited she was to wear her design, forcing her to urgently find a new dress."

He said that weeks before his wedding, his parents repeatedly pressured and attempted to bribe him into signing away the rights to his name, "which would have affected me, my wife, and our future children."

"They were adamant on me signing before my wedding date because then the terms of the deal would be initiated. My holdout affected the payday, and they have never treated me the same since," he said.

Brooklyn added that before the wedding, his family told him that Nicola was "not blood". He also claimed Victoria "hijacked" his first dance with his wife, saying "In front of our 500 wedding guests, Marc Anthony called me to the stage, where in the schedule was planned to be my romantic dance with my wife but instead my mum was waiting to dance with me instead. She danced very inappropriately on me in front of everyone."

"I've never felt more uncomfortable or humiliated in my entire life. We wanted to renew our vows so we could create new memories of our wedding day that bring us joy and happiness, not anxiety and embarrassment," he added.

Brooklyn also accused his family of inviting "women from my past into our lives in ways that were clearly intended to make us both uncomfortable."

Addressing the controversy over his not attending David Beckham's 50th birthday bash, Brooklyn said he and Nicola were rejected by the family when they travelled to London for the occasion. He claimed David only agreed to see him on the condition that Nicola wasn't there.

He concluded the statement denying the narrative that his wife controls him, saying, "I have been controlled by my parents for most of my life. I grew up with overwhelming anxiety. For the first time in my life, since stepping away from my family, that anxiety has disappeared."

The post comes amid reports of strain between the extended Beckham family, including claims of Brooklyn and family blocking each other on social media. The Beckhams have not released a statement in response as of yet.