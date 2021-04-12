'My Grandfather's Century Of Life...': William's Post On Prince Phillip

Prince William shared a photograph of Prince Philip with his son Prince George

Prince William described his grandfather Prince Philip, who died on Friday aged 99, to be an "extraordinary man" in a personal and moving tribute he shared on Instagram.

He shared a photograph of Prince Philip with his son Prince George along with the tribute - the post was liked by thousands within minutes.

Calling Prince Philip's "century of life" defined by service to his country, Commonwealth, his wife Queen Elizabeth II and his family, Prince William, 38, said he will miss his "grandpa".

"I feel lucky to have not just had his example to guide me, but his enduring presence well into my own adult life - both through good times and the hardest days," Prince William said in his post.

He added that he was grateful for the many years his wife Kate could spend with Prince Philip and for the "kindness he showed her".

"I will never take for granted the special memories my children will always have of their great-grandpa coming to collect them in his carriage and seeing for themselves his infectious sense of adventure as well as his mischievous sense of humour!" Prince William, second in line to the British throne, added.

The Duke of Cambridge said that he and his wife will continue to support Queen Elizabeth in the coming years.

"My grandfather was an extraordinary man and part of an extraordinary generation. Catherine and I will continue to do what he would have wanted and will support The Queen in the years ahead. I will miss my Grandpa, but I know he would want us to get on with the job," he said and concluded the post.

Prince William's brother Harry and his wife Meghan had also shared a tribute for Prince Philip on the website of their foundation Archewell.

"In Loving Memory of His Royal Highness, The Duke of Edinburgh, 1921-2021. Thank you for your service... You will be greatly missed," read the message in white on a dark background.

Harry will be attending his grandfather's funeral alone; his wife Meghan is heavily pregnant and will stay back in the United States on the advice of doctors.

Prince Philip's son Charles, 72, paid a heartfelt tribute to his "dear Papa", and said he and the royal family missed him "enormously".

Prince Andrew said his 94-year-old mother Queen Elizabeth was "incredibly stoic" but had been hit hard by the death of the Prince Philip, who was the Duke of Edinburgh.

Prince Philip, the longest serving royal consort in British history, died peacefully at Windsor Castle, west of London, Buckingham Palace said in a statement.

He was admitted to hospital on February 16 and went home after a month during which he was treated for a pre-existing heart condition and an infection.

His death came just months before his 100th birthday in June -- an event typically marked in Britain with a congratulatory message from the Queen, who is now Britain's longest-serving monarch.