Queen Elizabeth Says Prince Philip's Death Left 'Huge Void In Her Life'

Queen Elizabeth II has described feeling a "huge void in her life" following the death of her husband Prince Philip, their son Prince Andrew said on Sunday.

Andrew, the couple's second son, said following family prayers at Windsor Castle that his mother was "contemplating" her husband's passing after his death on Friday aged 99.

"We've lost almost the grandfather of the nation and I feel very sorry and supportive of my mother who's feeling it probably more than everybody else," he added.

