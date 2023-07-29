Muharram 2023: All About Tazia Procession And The Of Day Of Ashura

Muharram has a 10-day period when Muslims mourn the martyrdom of Hazrat Imam Hussain

The sacred month of Muharram marks the beginning of the new year in the Islamic lunar calendar. This year, the new year began on the evening of July 19. Muharram is believed to be the second sacred month in the Islamic calendar after Ramadan. The word Muharram literally translates to forbidden.

Muharram has a 10-day period when Muslims mourn the martyrdom of Hazrat Imam Hussain, son of Hazrat Ali and Grandson of Prophet Muhammad. Imam Hussain died in the Battle of Karbala, which was fought between him, and an army sent by Umayyad Caliph Yazid I. The battle took place in 680 AD or in the 61st year of the Islamic calendar.

The mourning period ends with Ashura, a day when Shia Muslims take out the procession and carry Tazia, a miniature replica of the tomb of Imam Hussain. Tazia is a structure made of bamboo, decorated with colourful paper and fabric. It is usually brought home between the first day and the ninth day of the Muharram. On the day of Ashura, Tazias is carried to the cemetery for burial.

In the procession, observers wear black, parading through the streets with chants of Ya Hussain and Ya Ali, while beating their chests. Some people also engage in self-flagellation to recreate the suffering experienced by Imam Hussain.

People also observe fast on the Day of Ashura to mark the victory of Prophet Musa (Moses). It is believed that God parted the Red Sea and helped Prophet Musa and his followers escape the Pharaoh of Egypt. It is said that Prophet Musa observed a fast to pay his gratitude to God.