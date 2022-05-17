'Most Random Booking': Tom Cruise Criticised For Promoting Top Gun at Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations

Tom Cruise "caused chaos" at the event.

Hollywood actor Tom Cruise's appearance at Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee festivities in Windsor on Sunday was slammed by fans, who accused him of stealing the show. According to The Independent, Mr Cruise appeared at the event, which was filmed as a special for ITV as part of a programme to mark the Queen's 70 years on the throne. The Mission Impossible star was one of the several celebrities to feature in the special.

During the interview, while the hosts, Philip Schofield and Julie Etchingham spoke about their affection for the United Kingdom and in particular the Queen, the 59-year-old actor focused entirely on his upcoming movie Top Gun: Maverick. Mr Cruise spoke about his film in great detail.

"Every film I make is important," the Hollywood actor remarked, "But this one, people have been asking for decades.” He added, "For decades I've been thinking 'what could I do?'”

Also Read | Queen Elizabeth Ailing, Prince Charles To Visit Canada As Head Of State

Tom Cruise even sang praises for the monarch too, but he failed to wow the ITV audience because his much-anticipated movie was in the spotlight. According to The News, Mr Cruise said, “It's a wonderful event; it's an honour to be here. It's a privilege,” while he spoke about the celebration.

He also added that the Queen is “just a woman I greatly admire. She has tremendous devotion and I admire her dignity. I love the history. I have great respect for her. It's wonderful, I really love the tradition. What a moment!”

However, Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebration viewers flocked to social media to criticise the Hollywood actor, who they said was stealing the Jubilee spotlight. “Why has Tom Cruise just promoted his new film?” one tweet read. Another user slammed, “Thought it was the Queen's Jubilee not an opportunity for Tom Cruise to promote himself.” “Tom Cruise being at the Queen's Platinum Jubilee Celebration is the most random booking they've made so far,” wrote third.

Also Read | Queen Elizabeth's Rare Public Appearance Amid Health Concerns

Moreover, the Independent reported that Philip Schofield also claimed that Tom Cruise “caused chaos” at the event. Mr Schofield said that the actor caused absolute chaos in Windsor because he decided to walk to the studio. The police had to do “serious crowd control”, Mr Schofield said. However, he also praised Tom Cruise and described him as a “class act”.