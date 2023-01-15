More Classified Documents Found At Joe Biden's Delaware Home: White House

Five more pages of classified material have been found at Joe Biden's family home. (File)

Five additional pages of classified material have been found at Joe Biden's family home in Delaware, the White House said Saturday in a new twist in a politically sensitive affair for the president.

It was the latest in a series of revelations about the apparently improper storage of papers dating from Joe Biden's time as Barack Obama's vice president. President Biden has said he had no intention of keeping any classified documents.

White House lawyer Richard Sauber said the latest papers were found after he visited the home Thursday to oversee the transfer to the Justice Department of a first batch of documents found a day earlier in a room next to the home's garage.

Joe Biden's personal lawyers searching the garage at the home in Wilmington, Delaware -- where the 80-year-old president often spends weekends -- had found a document marked classified in the garage itself.

As these attorneys lacked the necessary security clearance to read it, they notified the Justice Department, Mr Sauber said in a statement.

A 1978 law obliges US presidents and vice presidents to hand over their emails, letters and other official documents to the National Archives.

Mr Sauber said he does have the necessary security clearance, so he then went to the Delaware house to check out the situation for himself. That is when he found the other five pages, he said.

He said all documents were "immediately and voluntarily" handed to the Justice Department.

Republican criticism

Critics of President Biden have seized on the steady series of revelations to argue that he has not been transparent and forthcoming.

Others papers had been found on November 2 at President Biden's former office at a Washington think tank, where he had offices after leaving the Obama White House.

The president's attorneys had also found "a small number of documents," potentially confidential, on December 20 in the Wilmington garage, and alerted the Justice Department.

Amid rising furor over the discoveries in Washington, US Attorney General Merrick Garland on Thursday named Robert Hur as an independent prosecutor to investigate Biden's handling of classified documents.

The issue is an unwelcome distraction for Joe Biden as he prepares to announce whether he will seek a second term.

The disclosures have prompted comparisons to the case of former president Donald Trump, who is also being investigated by a special counsel for storing hundreds of classified materials at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida and allegedly obstructing government efforts to retrieve them.

In contrast, Sauber emphasized that Joe Biden had returned documents "immediately and voluntarily" when they turned up.

"I take classified documents and classified material seriously. We're cooperating fully (and) completely with the Justice Department's review," Joe Biden told reporters Thursday.

"As part of that process, my lawyers reviewed other places where documents from my time as vice president were stored, and they finished the review last night."

The first cache of Biden documents was discovered in November, a week before last year's midterm elections, but only acknowledged by the White House on Monday, prompting accusations from Republicans that it was kept secret for political reasons.

Republicans, newly in control of the House of Representatives, have vowed to launch an inquiry to be headed by James Comer, a conservative from Kentucky who chairs an oversight committee.

In an interview on the Fox network Saturday, Comer called the Biden family -- including son Hunter Biden, whose work for a Ukrainian company has also drawn Republican scrutiny -- "a national security risk."

