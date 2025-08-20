Missing Friday Prayers May Lead To Fine, Jail For Muslim Men In This Malaysian State

Muslim men in Malaysia's Terengganu state may face up to two years in prison, a fine of 3,000 Malaysian Ringgit (approx. Rs 42,000), or both if they skip Friday prayers without a valid reason, according to a report in The Guardian.

The ruling Pan-Malaysian Islamic Party (PAS) announced on Monday that the new rules come under the Syariah Criminal Offences (Takzir) Enactment law.

Terengganu State Executive Council member Muhammad Khalil Abdul Hadi issued the warning, saying that even one instance of missing Friday prayers would now be a punishable offence.

"This reminder is important because Friday prayers are not only a religious symbol but also an expression of obedience among Muslims," Mohd Hadi said, according to the South China Morning Post (SCMP).

The new rules, which came into effect this week, make the penalties for skipping Friday prayers much stricter than the previous regulations. Earlier, only those who missed three consecutive Friday prayers were liable for punishment, with a maximum of six months in prison or a fine of 1,000 Ringgit (approx. Rs 14,000).

Malaysia has a dual legal system, where civil law applies to everyone, while Sharia law governs personal and family matters for Muslims, who make up about two-thirds of the country's 34 million population.

However, as soon as this law was announced, it faced criticism. Phil Robertson, director of Asia Human Rights and Labour Advocates (AHRLA), criticised the legislation, saying, "Freedom of religion and belief also means freedom to not believe or participate."

He further stated that Terengganu authorities were violating human rights by enforcing this law. He also suggested that Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim should remove the penalties associated with it. "Laws like this give Islam a bad name," he added.

Earlier, the PAS introduced a criminal code called hudud and included severe punishments, such as amputation for theft and stoning for adultery.

Last November, Johor state's top Islamic official said that the state would also carry out enforcement measures to make sure all Muslim men attend the Friday prayer. But Malaysia's top court in February 2024 struck down over a dozen Shariah-based state laws, according to The Independent.