Malaysian Man Works As Food Delivery Rider Despite Losing Arm In Accident, Inspires Internet

A 26-year-old Malaysian man has become an inspiration for many on social media because of his determination and resilience in life as he continues to work as a food delivery rider, completing up to 30 deliveries in a day, despite losing his left arm in a road accident, the South China Morning Post (SCMP) reported. The man, whose name is Ahmad Nabil Rosli, met with a tragic accident in 2017 when his motorcycle was dragged into the middle of the road and caught fire, leaving him severely injured and in a coma, a report by the local news outlet Sinar Harian stated. The report also mentioned that his heart even stopped for half an hour, but thanks to the efforts of medical professionals, he survived. However, his left arm had to be amputated from the shoulder.

His life's story became an inspiration after his video was released in November. In the video, a traffic police officer is heard asking him about his arm. "Did your hand get hurt, brother?" the officer asked as quoted.

Nabil has adapted remarkably well to his new reality despite his physical limitation. He works long hours, often from morning until night. "Sometimes I can even break my own record of 50 bookings a day," he said as quoted. He credits his family's unwavering support and the kindness of strangers for helping him rebuild his confidence.

As per the report, his goal is to marry his "special someone in Singapore" by December next year.

He shares snippets of his daily life on TikTok under the handle @KingOfOneHand. He's working tirelessly to save up for their wedding, and his story has touched the hearts of many.

In fact, a listener offered to sponsor the cost of his wedding after his story was reported by a radio station.

"I hope that by sharing my story, I can inspire more people to deal with challenges in a positive way," he said as quoted.

And what he hoped for actually happened, as his story attracted compliments on social media. "I believe God will treat anyone who never gives up well. An individual like Nosli deserves our respect!" one internet user said as quoted.

"I do not suggest he do this job. It is too dangerous to ride a motorcycle on a highway with only one arm. Why not take an indoor job?" another user was quoted saying, and showing concern.