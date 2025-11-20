Miss Jamaica Falls Off Miss Universe Stage During Ramp Walk, Carried Away On Stretcher

Miss Jamaica, Dr. Gabrielle Henry, fell off the stage during the preliminary evening gown competition of the Miss Universe 2025 pageant in Bangkok, Thailand. She was taken to the hospital on a stretcher, but has since been confirmed to have sustained only minor injuries with no broken bones. The incident occurred on November 19 when Henry was walking the runway in an orange gown and high heels. In video footage, she can be seen posing at the front of the stage before stepping off the platform's edge and tumbling down.

Help arrived quickly, and 28-year-old doctor and model Henry was taken to Paolo Rangsit Hospital for medical evaluation. Another video circulating online shows several people assisting the beauty queen and placing her onto a stretcher.

Despite the incident, the show continued uninterrupted.

The Miss Universe Organization President, Raul Rocha, later updated the public, confirming Henry had no life-threatening injuries and would remain under observation overnight as a precaution. Thai pageant director Nawat Itsaragrisil suggested nervousness might have contributed to the fall.

The Miss Universe Jamaica Organisation also released a statement confirming the incident and asking for prayers and positive thoughts for Henry's full recovery. It is currently unclear if she will be able to continue competing in the final rounds.

"She was rushed to the Paolo Rangsit Hospital, where medical professionals are attending to her care and have advised that she is not suffering from any life-threatening injuries," the statement posted on Instagram reads. "However, they continue to conduct tests to ensure her full recovery."

The organisation asked for people to "stay upbeat, lift her in prayer, and send positive thoughts as she receives the necessary medical care."

Meanwhile, the decision to continue the live show immediately after the incident drew criticism online. The pageant organisation had already been under scrutiny following a separate incident earlier in the competition where a pageant executive publicly criticised Miss Mexico.

Henry is an ophthalmologist and the founder of the See Me Foundation, a charity advocating for the visually impaired across Jamaica.