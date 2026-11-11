Milk Cartons Thrown At Joe Biden By Pro-Palestinian Protesters In Ireland, Video Viral

Pro-Palestinian protesters hurled milk cartons at Joe Biden while the former US president was leaving Trinity College in Dublin, Ireland. The Democrat leader was attending a ceremony where his son, Hunter Biden, was receiving an award. The protesters gathered outside the College Historical Society and threw objects and milk at Joe while chanting "shame on you," "blood on your hands," and "genocide Joe" slogans for his role in the Gaza war.

Joe, 83, was joined by his wife and former first lady, Jill Biden, for the ceremony where Hunter was awarded the Gold Medal for Outstanding Contribution for Public Discourse by one of the university's societies, according to a report in The Telegraph.

The incident happened despite the presence of a number of security officials and police vans. Subsequently, at least two people were pepper-sprayed and arrested by Gardai, the Irish police force.

The now-viral clip shows the former president heading inside his car, with Hunter following when a carton comes flying towards one of the secert service agents. No one in the Biden family was hit by the projectiles.

In a joint Instagram post, the Trinity College Dublin Students' Union and the Aontas na Mac Léinn in Eirinn, the Irish student union, criticised Biden's invitation to the university.

"Students have every right to protest [Biden's] visit, challenge those in positions of power and demonstrate their solidarity with the Palestinian people," they said.

Check The Viral Clip Here:

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Biden's unannounced Dublin visit comes in the backdrop of him stating that he was scaling back his book tour because of his aggressive prostate cancer, diagnosed last year. In May 2025, Joe revealed that the cancer had spread to his bones, and treatments included hormone therapy and radiation.

Hunter has returned to public life after his father pardoned him during his last days as president. In June 2024, Hunter was convicted in the US of gun and tax crimes