Video: Smoke, Fire As Iranian Drone Strikes Fuel Tank At Kuwait Airport

Smoke rose above Kuwait airport on Tuesday night after Iranian drone strikes hit the facility and other targets, as the Middle East war nears a month.

The Gulf state's civil aviation authority said on Wednesday that the drones hit a fuel tank and sparked a fire, while adding that the strike caused "limited" damage and no casualties. "Kuwaiti air defences are currently responding to hostile missile and drone attacks," the army posted on X.

The Kuwait National Guard said in a statement that its forces intercepted six drones.

Fire reported at fuel tanks, Kuwait International Airport



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The Kuwait airport is largely closed to commercial flights and has come under attack several times since the regional war began on February 28, when Israel and the United States launched strikes on Iran. On March 14, the civil aviation authority said an attack with "several drones" targeted the airport and "struck its radar system".

Drones hit fuel tanks at the airport on March 8, and an earlier attack on a passenger terminal left several people wounded and caused some damage.

On the same day, Saudi Arabia said it had intercepted four drones in the kingdom's east.

Israel has pounded Lebanon's Beirut, saying it is targeting infrastructure used by the Iran-linked Hezbollah group.

The 12th Iranian missile barrage was fired at Israel on Tuesday, while rockets fired by militants in Lebanon also kept air raid sirens sounding for hours in Israel's north and killed at least one woman.

The Trump administration offered a 15-point ceasefire plan to Iran, which was submitted to Iran by intermediaries from Pakistan, per The Associated Press. The proposal comes as the U.S. military is preparing to call up at least 1,000 more troops from the 82nd Airborne Division to supplement some 50,000 troops already in the region. The Pentagon is also in the process of deploying a pair of Marine Expeditionary Units that will add about 5,000 Marines and thousands of sailors to the region.

Alluding to progress in talks with Iran, US President Donald Trump claimed Iran shared an oil- and gas-related "present," a day after telling reporters the Middle Eastern nation is eager for a deal to end the war. "They gave us a present, and the present arrived today," Trump said speaking at the White House on Tuesday. "It was a very big present worth a tremendous amount of money. And I'm not going to tell you what that present is, but it was a very significant prize."