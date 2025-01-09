Microplastics In The Air May Be Leading To Lung And Colon Cancer: Study

From oceans to mountains, microplastics have been found almost everywhere on the planet. These tiny plastics have also been detected in nearly every organ of the human body, including the heart, brain, lungs, kidneys, and even the placenta. The health implications of microplastics in our systems are alarming and far-reaching. Research has linked microplastic exposure to various illnesses, and now, a study has found a connection between these tiny plastics and lung and colon cancers.

In a paper published in the journal Environmental Science and Technology, researchers at the University of California at San Francisco conducted a comprehensive analysis of numerous studies involving mice and humans to investigate the effects of microplastics on digestive, respiratory, and reproductive health. Tiny plastic particles, shed from tyres and degrading plastic waste, are becoming a significant air pollution concern, with potential links to serious health risks.

The study reviewed approximately 3,000 research papers and identified potential links between airborne microplastics and various health conditions. These health conditions include infertility, colon cancer, poor lung function, and chronic pulmonary inflammation. The tiny particles can penetrate deep into lung tissues, potentially creating an environment that fosters DNA damage and cell mutations. Both of these factors are key contributors to cancer development.

Microplastics, defined as particles smaller than 5 millimetres, are pervasive in the environment. Every year, nearly 460 million metric tons of plastic are produced globally, and this number is expected to double by 2050. A substantial source of airborne microplastics is the wear and tear on tyres and roads caused by friction from driving. Over time, these microplastic particles become airborne, posing a potential threat to human health.

"These microplastics are particulate matter air pollution, and we know this type of air pollution is harmful," said Tracey J. Woodruff, PhD, MPH, a professor of obstetrics, gynaecology and reproductive sciences at UCSF.

According to Dr Pooja Babbar, when microplastics are inhaled, they can embed deep within lung tissues, causing chronic inflammation and oxidative stress. These conditions create a favourable environment for cell mutations, potentially leading to lung cancer.

Ingested microplastics can also wreak havoc on our digestive system. They can disturb the gut microbiome, trigger local inflammation, and increase the risk of colon cancer. And if that's not enough, chemicals like bisphenol A and phthalates, commonly found in plastics, can disrupt endocrine functions and promote tumour growth.

To combat the growing issue of microplastic pollution, experts recommend to:

1. Improve recycling methods: Enhance recycling infrastructure to minimize plastic waste.

2. Eliminate single-use plastics: Reduce the use of disposable plastics, such as bags, straws, and water bottles.

3. Raise public awareness: Educate the public about the risks associated with microplastic exposure.

Individuals can also take steps to minimise their exposure by wearing masks in polluted areas and reducing their plastic consumption.