Michael Bloomberg Files Papers Paving Way For US Presidential Bid

Michael Bloomberg's name was posted among 17 candidates on the Alabama Democratic Party's website.

New York business tycoon Michael Bloomberg paved the way for a shot at the US presidency, registering as a candidate in the Alabama Democratic primary race before Friday's filing deadline.

Although the billionaire has not publicly announced his run, his inclusion among a crowded field keeps his options open for mounting a concerted bid to topple fellow New Yorker Donald Trump.

His name was posted among 17 candidates on the Alabama Democratic Party's website only hours before registration closed.

