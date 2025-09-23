Advertisement

Mexican TV Host Debora Estrella Dies In Plane Crash During Flying Lesson

Video filmed from the ground showed the plane flying at high speed and low altitude before crashing into the Parque Industrial Ciudad Mitras.

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
Mexican TV Host Debora Estrella Dies In Plane Crash During Flying Lesson
Debora Estrella had been working for Multimedios Television since 2018.

A Mexican television presenter, who was taking a flying lesson in Nuevo Leon, died in a plane crash.

Debora Estrella, 43, a Teledario Matutino host, was killed alongside her instructor, Bryan Leonardo Ballesteros Argueta, when their small aircraft went down on Saturday in the municipality of Garcia.

Video filmed from the ground showed the plane flying at high speed and low altitude before crashing into the Parque Industrial Ciudad Mitras. Authorities said no one else was injured.

The accident occurred around 6:50 pm near the Pesqueria River, according to Infobae. Civil Protection teams responded but confirmed the death of both at the scene.

The General Directorate of Civil Aeronautics and the state prosecutor's office have opened investigations to determine the cause of the crash, as per The NY Post.

Moments before the fatal crash, Estrella shared an Instagram post from the Aeropuerto Internacional del Norte in Apodaca, teasing her upcoming flying lesson with the words "Guess what?" in Spanish. 

Journalist Jesus Ruben Pena wrote on X that locals observed the company's planes were doing practice flights close to the ground. "Practice flights at low altitude and in pirouettes, presumably from said company, along with a runway located in Laderas Interpuerto, had been reported by residents of neighbouring neighborhoods," the journalist posted.

"Mayor of Garcia, Nuevo Leon, Manuel Cavazos said that there was no report of a mechanical failure," Pena added.

Ms Estrella had been working for Multimedios Television since 2018. She gained recognition for hosting her morning program, Telediario del Mattino, broadcast in Monterrey. On weekends, she would work with Milenio Television, presenting news from Mexico City on Channel 6.

"We are shocked and deeply saddened," Multimedia said in an official statement, according to Romania TV.

Show full article

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Mexican Journalist, Plane Crash, Flying Training Lesson
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com