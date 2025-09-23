Mexican TV Host Debora Estrella Dies In Plane Crash During Flying Lesson

A Mexican television presenter, who was taking a flying lesson in Nuevo Leon, died in a plane crash.

Debora Estrella, 43, a Teledario Matutino host, was killed alongside her instructor, Bryan Leonardo Ballesteros Argueta, when their small aircraft went down on Saturday in the municipality of Garcia.

Video filmed from the ground showed the plane flying at high speed and low altitude before crashing into the Parque Industrial Ciudad Mitras. Authorities said no one else was injured.

#CirculaEnRedes????| Captan la avioneta en la que viajaba la conductora de Multimedios, Débora Estrella, minutos antes de desplomarse. En las imágenes se observa cómo la aeronave realizaba maniobras en el aire antes de perder el control y desplomarse en García, Nuevo León.… pic.twitter.com/oChcXbiIrO — Tabasco HOY (@TabascoHOY) September 21, 2025

The accident occurred around 6:50 pm near the Pesqueria River, according to Infobae. Civil Protection teams responded but confirmed the death of both at the scene.

The General Directorate of Civil Aeronautics and the state prosecutor's office have opened investigations to determine the cause of the crash, as per The NY Post.

Moments before the fatal crash, Estrella shared an Instagram post from the Aeropuerto Internacional del Norte in Apodaca, teasing her upcoming flying lesson with the words "Guess what?" in Spanish.

Journalist Jesus Ruben Pena wrote on X that locals observed the company's planes were doing practice flights close to the ground. "Practice flights at low altitude and in pirouettes, presumably from said company, along with a runway located in Laderas Interpuerto, had been reported by residents of neighbouring neighborhoods," the journalist posted.

Los vuelos de práctica a baja altura y en piruetas presuntamente de dicha empresa, junto a una pista ubicada en Laderas Interpuerto, habían sido denunciados por vecinos de colonias aledañas. — Jesús Rubén Peña (@revistacodigo21) September 21, 2025

"Mayor of Garcia, Nuevo Leon, Manuel Cavazos said that there was no report of a mechanical failure," Pena added.

Captan al momento del desplome helicóptero volando junto a la avioneta en la que murieron Débora Estrella, conductora de Telediario Matutino y capitán Brayan Ballesteros.

Alcalde de García, Nuevo León, Manuel Cavazos dijo que no hubo reporte de falla mecánica. pic.twitter.com/wYTPed1eiB — Jesús Rubén Peña (@revistacodigo21) September 21, 2025

Ms Estrella had been working for Multimedios Television since 2018. She gained recognition for hosting her morning program, Telediario del Mattino, broadcast in Monterrey. On weekends, she would work with Milenio Television, presenting news from Mexico City on Channel 6.

"We are shocked and deeply saddened," Multimedia said in an official statement, according to Romania TV.