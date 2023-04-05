Media Barron Rupert Murdoch, 92, And Ann Lesley Smith Call Off Their Engagement: Report

Last month, Rupert Murdoch was enthusiastic about the relationship.

Rupert Murdoch, an Australian-born media mogul and ex-police chaplain Ann Lesley Smith have abruptly called off their engagement weeks after announcing it, Vanity Fair reported.

The 92-year-old announced his planned nuptials less than a month ago, telling his own New York Post that he would tie the knot with Ann Lesley Smith and the pair would spend "the second half of our lives together."

The media outlet cited unnamed sources close to Murdoch, who said the wedding plans were suddenly halted.

The magazine reported one source saying Murdoch had become uncomfortable about 66-year-old Smith's evangelical views.

The ceremony had been planned for summer, a year after Murdoch's divorce from his fourth wife, model Jerry Hall.

Last month, he was enthusiastic about the relationship.

Mr Murdoch told New York Post, "I was very nervous. I dreaded falling in love - but I knew this would be my last. It better be. I'm happy.

The pair met last year at an event he hosted at his vineyard in California.

"In perspective, it's not my first rodeo. Getting near 70 means being in the last half," said Smith. "I waited for the right time. Friends are happy for me."

Mr Murdoch has six children from his first three marriages. He was married to Ms Hall for six years. He was previously married to Wendi Deng from 1999 to 2013; Anna Maria Torv from 1967 to 1999; and Patricia Booker from 1956 to 1967.

According to Forbes, the Chairman and CEO of News Corp. is believed to have a fortune of around $17 billion. His empire includes Fox News, the Wall Street Journal and a string of other media assets around the world.